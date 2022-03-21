$6,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2008 Nissan Sentra
4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.0 S
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,999
- Listing ID: 8745134
- VIN: 3N1AB61E18L612852
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
ONLY 125000kms !!! Drives like NEW. VERY VERY WELL MAINTAINED CAR !!! Recent tires, braks, full front end and alignmenyt just done. Tuned up and ready to go !!! NO ACCIDENTS, low kms, priced to sell. GREAT ON GAS !!!! easy to maintain, just a great car, no issues and ready to go. 2 year warranty included. 750 per claim
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Vehicle Features
