2008 Nissan Sentra

125,000 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2008 Nissan Sentra

2008 Nissan Sentra

4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.0 S

2008 Nissan Sentra

4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.0 S

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

125,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8745134
  VIN: 3N1AB61E18L612852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

ONLY 125000kms !!! Drives like NEW. VERY VERY WELL MAINTAINED CAR !!! Recent tires, braks, full front end and alignmenyt just done. Tuned up and ready to go !!! NO ACCIDENTS, low kms, priced to sell. GREAT ON GAS !!!! easy to maintain, just a great car, no issues and ready to go. 2 year warranty included. 750 per claim

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

