2008 Nissan Versa

145,000 KM

Details

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2008 Nissan Versa

2008 Nissan Versa

5dr HB I4 CVT 1.8 SL

2008 Nissan Versa

5dr HB I4 CVT 1.8 SL

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

145,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9143656
  VIN: 3N1BC13E18L403547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Just a great clean car.. Fully loaded. Has a great service history with all maintenance up to date. Recent tires, brakes, exhaust and more. Fully loaded with power package and more. Runs fantastic, fuel saver. Has always beel looked after and it shows !! ALl backed by an included 2 year warranty !!! 750 per claim

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player

