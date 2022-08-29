$7,499+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2008 Nissan Versa
5dr HB I4 CVT 1.8 SL
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,499
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9143656
- VIN: 3N1BC13E18L403547
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Just a great clean car.. Fully loaded. Has a great service history with all maintenance up to date. Recent tires, brakes, exhaust and more. Fully loaded with power package and more. Runs fantastic, fuel saver. Has always beel looked after and it shows !! ALl backed by an included 2 year warranty !!! 750 per claim
Vehicle Features
