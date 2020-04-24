Menu
2008 Pontiac G5

2008 Pontiac G5

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-751-2171

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 150,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4934205
  • Stock #: 19683
  • VIN: 1G2AL55F187285904
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
New Arrival! This 2008 Pontiac G5 is fresh on our lot in Brantford.

This sedan has 150,000 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.2L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html




Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!


Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o

