Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 RAM 4500

212,000 KM

Details Description

$38,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,800

+ taxes & licensing

J.Domotor Enterprises

519-755-0400

Contact Seller
2008 RAM 4500

2008 RAM 4500

Dump truck

Watch This Vehicle

2008 RAM 4500

Dump truck

Location

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

  1. 1654638775
  2. 1654638775
  3. 1654638775
  4. 1654638775
  5. 1654638775
  6. 1654638775
  7. 1654638775
  8. 1654638775
  9. 1654638775
  10. 1654638775
  11. 1654638775
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,800

+ taxes & licensing

212,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8677160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Dump Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Description

extremely desirable and reliable ram 4500 Cummins diesel, automatic transmission. 13 foot aluminum dump box. Extensive service history call 5197550400 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From J.Domotor Enterprises

2012 RAM 4500 Dump t...
 141,000 KM
$58,500 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Sentra S...
 168,500 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic
2007 Ford F-650 Auto...
 78,000 KM
$46,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email J.Domotor Enterprises

J.Domotor Enterprises

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

519-755-XXXX

(click to show)

519-755-0400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory