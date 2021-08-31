Menu
2008 Volkswagen City Golf

120,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,899

+ tax & licensing
$7,899

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2008 Volkswagen City Golf

2008 Volkswagen City Golf

City

2008 Volkswagen City Golf

City

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,899

+ taxes & licensing

120,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8039953
  VIN: 9BWEL41J484016210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!

SUPER clean car. ONLY 120000kms !! Fully loaded with heated seats and more... NO ACCIDENTS, no issues. solid car. Recently serviced, timing belt, waterpump, brakes tires and full tune up. Runs like a NEW car !! Ready to go anywhere

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

