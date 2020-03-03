Menu
2008 Zodiac Other

380 YACHTLINE

Location

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 270KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4796547
  • VIN: XDCAADS2D808
Exterior Colour
boner white
Body Style
Personal Watercraft
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

Absolutely flawless 12.5 foot fibreglass V bottom YACHT line inflatable with 40 hp four stroke Yamaha. Comes equipped 2 with factory full sunbrella covers, one tight for travel and one for storage.GPS, Depth sounder. Horn, full gauges, automatic bilge pump, built in fuel cell, VHF radio. All of the Safety gear including anchor for 20 foot lines, safety kit and four life jackets .270 hours of use. Comfortable seating for five. Also comes with a 2017 powder coated white easy loader trailer. This whole package has been absolutely babied since new. Yamaha serviced every season and always kept indoors. There is not a scratch or a blemish anywhere it appears to be a brand new boat. Call 5197550400

