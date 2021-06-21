2009 Audi Q7

Menu
150,000 KM

Details Description Features

QUATTRO

QUATTRO

Location

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

150,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7506702
  • VIN: WA1AY64L99D023359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!!

VEry very clean Q7. 7 Seater unit. Fully fully loaded with navigation and huge sunroof. Dealer maintained with recent full tune up and brakes. Drives like a new car with only 150000kms ONLY !! just a joy to drive with the legendary Quatrro all wheel drive system as well. Rare unit and hard to find another this clean and sorted. German engineering at its best. Located at our Brantford location.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

