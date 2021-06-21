2009 Audi Q7

+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!!
VEry very clean Q7. 7 Seater unit. Fully fully loaded with navigation and huge sunroof. Dealer maintained with recent full tune up and brakes. Drives like a new car with only 150000kms ONLY !! just a joy to drive with the legendary Quatrro all wheel drive system as well. Rare unit and hard to find another this clean and sorted. German engineering at its best. Located at our Brantford location.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2