2009 Chevrolet Cobalt

180,000 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2009 Chevrolet Cobalt

2009 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT w/1SA

2009 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT w/1SA

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8254943
  • VIN: 1G1AT55H697249648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED

1OWNER CAR. Fully loaded with keyless entry, power windows and more. Very well maintained car with recent tires, brakes and full tune up. Rust proofed regularly. Local Ontario car that has always been very well maintained. Cheap on gas and cheap to maintain. Very nice car priced to sell !!'

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

