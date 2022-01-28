$4,999+ tax & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Cobalt
LT w/1SA
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- VIN: 1G1AT55H697249648
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED
1OWNER CAR. Fully loaded with keyless entry, power windows and more. Very well maintained car with recent tires, brakes and full tune up. Rust proofed regularly. Local Ontario car that has always been very well maintained. Cheap on gas and cheap to maintain. Very nice car priced to sell !!'
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
