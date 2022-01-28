2009 Chevrolet Cobalt

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,999 + taxes & licensing 1 8 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8254943

8254943 VIN: 1G1AT55H697249648

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights

