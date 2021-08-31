Menu
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

200,000 KM

Details Description

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

200,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7803147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED

Super clean 4X4. Runs and drives PERFECT !!! JUst had new rockers and cab corners done. NO RUST, solid truck. upgraded rebuilt transmission with ful 2 year warranty. NEW TIRES, new brakes, just tuned up with fluid changes. 2 YEar old BOSS PLOW. This truck is ready for work !! Never a work truck, always a dealer lot plow truck, so exceptionall looked after and it shows. Ready to go anywhere !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

