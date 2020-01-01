2009 Dodge Avenger

CERTIFIED W/ 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Five Star Auto also has its own safety inspection station with an on site ‘Class A’ mechanic. Our service department puts each vehicle through a 50-point inspection above Ministry of Transportation (M.T.O.) standards. Our detailing department also professionally details all our vehicles both inside and out!

With every purchase, we include a 6 month ‘Coast to Coast’ warranty that covers the engine, transmission and seals and gaskets.

At Five Star Auto we provide a comfortable and casual atmosphere without high pressure sales staff. We don’t just sell cars, we help people buy them. Come visit us at 177 Clarence Street in Brantford, ON and let us present to you quality products and services at a fair price.