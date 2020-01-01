Menu
2009 Dodge Avenger

SXT - Certified w/ 6 Month Warranty

2009 Dodge Avenger

SXT - Certified w/ 6 Month Warranty

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 225,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4449459
  • VIN: 1B3LC56BX9N560698
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

CERTIFIED W/ 6 MONTH WARRANTY


Five Star Auto also has its own safety inspection station with an on site ‘Class A’ mechanic. Our service department puts each vehicle through a 50-point inspection above Ministry of Transportation (M.T.O.) standards. Our detailing department also professionally details all our vehicles both inside and out!


With every purchase, we include a 6 month ‘Coast to Coast’ warranty that covers the engine, transmission and seals and gaskets.


At Five Star Auto we provide a comfortable and casual atmosphere without high pressure sales staff. We don’t just sell cars, we help people buy them. Come visit us at 177 Clarence Street in Brantford, ON and let us present to you quality products and services at a fair price.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

