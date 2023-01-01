$11,924+ tax & licensing
$11,924
+ taxes & licensing
Route 24 Auto
519-732-7478
2009 Dodge Challenger
2009 Dodge Challenger
SE Certified, 3.5 L V6 Cylinder Engine, Power Sunroof, Heated Front Seats
Location
Route 24 Auto
534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-732-7478
$11,924
+ taxes & licensing
176,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10457562
- Stock #: D551873
- VIN: 2B3LJ44V49H551873
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Stock # D551873
- Mileage 176,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, 3.5 L V6 Cylinder Engine, Power Sunroof, Heated Front Seats
Buy this 2009 Dodge Challenger today here on our lot in Brantford.
Our 2009 Dodge Challenger is a modern-day interpretation of the classic American muscle car. The 3.5 L V6 Engine provides 250 hp @ 6400 rpm and a 4 speed Automatic Transmission. It was reintroduced after a hiatus, and it quickly gained attention for its retro styling, powerful engine options, and a comfortable interior. The materials used in the interior are of good quality, and the design incorporates a retro feel, which adds to the car's charm. Our Challenger provides a decent amount of trunk space, making it more practical for everyday use. While it's a high-performance vehicle, the Challenger's suspension is tuned to provide a comfortable ride,
Interested in this vehicle? Test Drive or BUY NOW - call or text Ezio at 519-732-7478 for full details.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
2 keys
Air Conditioning A/C
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Route 24 Auto
534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8