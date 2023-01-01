Menu
2009 Dodge Challenger

176,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,924

+ tax & licensing
$11,924

+ taxes & licensing

Route 24 Auto

519-732-7478

2009 Dodge Challenger

2009 Dodge Challenger

SE Certified, 3.5 L V6 Cylinder Engine, Power Sunroof, Heated Front Seats

2009 Dodge Challenger

SE Certified, 3.5 L V6 Cylinder Engine, Power Sunroof, Heated Front Seats

Location

Route 24 Auto

534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-732-7478

$11,924

+ taxes & licensing

176,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10457562
  • Stock #: D551873
  • VIN: 2B3LJ44V49H551873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Stock # D551873
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Description
Certified, 3.5 L V6 Cylinder Engine, Power Sunroof, Heated Front Seats
Buy this 2009 Dodge Challenger today here on our lot in Brantford.
Our 2009 Dodge Challenger is a modern-day interpretation of the classic American muscle car. The 3.5 L V6 Engine provides 250 hp @ 6400 rpm and a 4 speed Automatic Transmission. It was reintroduced after a hiatus, and it quickly gained attention for its retro styling, powerful engine options, and a comfortable interior. The materials used in the interior are of good quality, and the design incorporates a retro feel, which adds to the car's charm. Our Challenger provides a decent amount of trunk space, making it more practical for everyday use. While it's a high-performance vehicle, the Challenger's suspension is tuned to provide a comfortable ride,
Get Approved TODAY - CLICK HERE to Apply for Easy Financing!!



Interested in this vehicle? Test Drive or BUY NOW - call or text Ezio at 519-732-7478 for full details.



Welcome to your best Brantford automotive shopping experience!



Having 20+ years of experience in the Automotive Retail Industry, Route 24 Auto provides the very best vehicle quality possible when it comes to Used Vehicles for sale. We carefully select the vehicles in our inventory to ensure only high-grade vehicles are available for your purchase.



At Route 24 Auto, we proudly stand behind the products we sell, and we work hard to maintain our 5-star and Gold community-voted ratings as well. We offer a broad range of easy financing options to service all credit situations, including bankruptcy, and consumer proposals. Our partners allow us the ability to accept all income sources including ODSP, CTB, Pension, Self-Employed & Cash Income.



We acquire financing for our customers at the very lowest possible rate and the best possible terms to rebuild credit. It all starts with our No-Obligation Pre-Approval with a lender and a vehicle that best meets your needs and budget.

BUY NOW! Please call or text at Ezio 519-732-7478 for full details.

APPLY right NOW for Financing and get APPROVED TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
2 keys
Air Conditioning A/C
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package

Route 24 Auto

Route 24 Auto

534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-732-7478

