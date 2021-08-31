Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Dodge Journey

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2009 Dodge Journey

2009 Dodge Journey

R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8070421
  • VIN: 3D4GG67V89T231715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Very clean, R/T top of the line, 7 seater unit. Fully loaded with leather heated seats. DVD, sunroof and so much more. Very clean unit. Runs and drives really well. No issues. Very well maintained with recent tires, brakes and tuned up. Great alternative to a mini van. Very comfy and roomy. Rune great. Ready to go anywhere !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2008 Ford Escape XLT
 150,000 KM
$6,499 + tax & lic
2009 Lexus IS 250 AWD
 210,000 KM
$9,699 + tax & lic
2010 Kia Forte LX
 165,000 KM
$5,499 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory