2009 Ford Edge

195,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2009 Ford Edge

2009 Ford Edge

4dr Limited AWD

2009 Ford Edge

4dr Limited AWD

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

195,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10233659
  • VIN: 2FMDK49CX9BA51660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

LOADED ALL WHEEL DRIVE Edge.. Heated leather seats, huge sunroof, navigation, back up camera and so much MORE !!! NO ACCIDENTS, recent tires, brakes, suspension etc. Very very well maintained and it shows. Great SUV, ready to go anywhere !!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

