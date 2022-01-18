Menu
2009 Ford Escape

180,000 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2009 Ford Escape

2009 Ford Escape

XLT AWD

2009 Ford Escape

XLT AWD

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8147812
  VIN: 1FMCU93G09KB17539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!

Very clean ALL WHEEL DRIVE unit. Fully loaded XLT model. Very well maintained with recent tires, brakes and full tune up. rust proofed regularly, NO ACCIDENTS, no issues just a solid SUV that has always been well looked after and it shows. Ready to go anywhere !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

