2009 Ford F-150

99,819 KM

$10,924

+ tax & licensing
$10,924

+ taxes & licensing

Route 24 Auto

519-732-7478

2009 Ford F-150

2009 Ford F-150

XL Cheap truck for work or play, V8 engine, automatic, air conditioning.

2009 Ford F-150

XL Cheap truck for work or play, V8 engine, automatic, air conditioning.

Route 24 Auto

534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-732-7478

  • Listing ID: 5352515
  • Stock #: FC70296
  • VIN: 1FTRF12829KC70296

$10,924

+ taxes & licensing

99,819KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # FC70296
  • Mileage 99,819 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Truck to drive. This 2009 F150 regular cab XL 4x2 is equipped with a 4.6L V8, gray cloth interior, automatic transmission, air conditioning, rust protection, box liner, chrome bumpers, Westin running boards and much more. Our F150 has very low kilometres at 99,000, is very clean, the body is in great shape. Mechanically it is in very good condition. The truck is fully certified  

Welcome to your best automotive shopping experience. 

Having well over 20 years of experience in the Automotive Retail Industry, Route 24 Auto provides the very best product quality possible when it comes to Used Vehicles. We carefully select the vehicles in our inventory when purchasing and developed safeguards to weed out problem vehicles. Once in our possession, we use the very best mechanics to recondition our inventory to their highest standards. We stand behind the products we sell. Route 24 Auto takes pride in offering a broad range of financing options to service all credit situations, including bankruptcy and consumer proposal. Our partners allow us the ability to accept all income sources including ODSP, CTB, Pension, Self Employed & Cash Income...Our mandate is to acquire financing for our customers at the very lowest possible rate and the best possible terms to rebuild their credit worthiness. It all starts with our  No-Obligation Pre-Approval with a lender and a vehicle that best meets your needs, and fits your monthly budget. 

Click on the link below and Get Pre-Approved today!

https://route24auto.ca/financing

Please call or text us at 519-732-7478 for complete details.






Brantford Car Loans, Brant Car Loans, Cambridge Car Loans, Hamilton Car Loans, Woodstock Car Loans, Simcoe Car Loans, Brantford Auto Financing, Brant Auto Financing, Cambridge Auto Financing, Woodstock Auto Financing, Simcoe Auto Financing, Brantford Used Cars, Brant Used Cars, Cambridge Used Cars, Hamilton Used Cars, Woodstock Used Cars, Simcoe Used Cars, Cheap Trucks.

Vehicle Features

Intermittent Wipers
New Tires
Accident Free
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Power folding side mirrors
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Auto Start or Remote Start
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats
Bumper mount towing
Westin Running Boards.

Route 24 Auto

Route 24 Auto

534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

