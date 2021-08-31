Menu
2009 Ford Flex

200,000 KM

$6,599

+ tax & licensing
$6,599

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2009 Ford Flex

2009 Ford Flex

limited

2009 Ford Flex

limited

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,599

+ taxes & licensing

200,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7853067
  • VIN: 2FMDK53C89BA16033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Greyracite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!

Very clean FLEX. Limited 6 Seater unit !! FULLY loaded with heated leather seats, dual sunroofs, navigation unit, remote starter and SO MUCH MORE. NO ACCIDENTS, NO STORIES, JUST A VERY WELL MAINTAINED suv. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up. No issues, READY TO GO !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Adjustable Pedals
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

