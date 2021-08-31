2009 Ford Flex

+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!
Very clean FLEX. Limited 6 Seater unit !! FULLY loaded with heated leather seats, dual sunroofs, navigation unit, remote starter and SO MUCH MORE. NO ACCIDENTS, NO STORIES, JUST A VERY WELL MAINTAINED suv. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up. No issues, READY TO GO !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2