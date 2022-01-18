Menu
2009 Ford Flex

170,000 KM

$9,599

+ tax & licensing
Limited AWD

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8143102
  • VIN: 2FMEK63C09BA42135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!!

ALL WHEEL DRIVE 6 passenger LIMITED unit. Fully fully loaded with heated leather seats, DVD player, navigation, dual sunroofs and so much more!! 1 owner unit with NO ACCIDENTS. Very very well looked after. Rust proofed regularly. Very well maintained with recent tires, brakes and full tune up !! Just a beautiful example . Hard to find this clean 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Adjustable Pedals
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

