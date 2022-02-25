$5,899+ tax & licensing
$5,899
+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto
905-878-1797
2009 Ford Fusion
2009 Ford Fusion
SEL
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,899
+ taxes & licensing
195,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8329182
- VIN: 3FAHP02159R183922
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 195,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
ALL WHEEL DRIVE !! LOADED with heated leather seats, power sunroof and so much more !! VEry clean car. SEL model. Just loaded. Very well maintained car. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up. Runs really well, ready to go anywhere !! Clean car and has always been looked after.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection
