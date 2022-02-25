Menu
2009 Ford Fusion

195,000 KM

Details

$5,899

$5,899

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

SEL

SEL

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,899

195,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8329182
  • VIN: 3FAHP02159R183922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

ALL WHEEL DRIVE !! LOADED with heated leather seats, power sunroof and so much more !! VEry clean car. SEL model. Just loaded. Very well maintained car. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up. Runs really well, ready to go anywhere !! Clean car and has always been looked after.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

