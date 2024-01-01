Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><br />KEY FEATURES: 2009 Mustang, GT, 4.6L v8, Black, 5-speed manual, Leather interior, GT-Appearance package, Heated seats, 18 inch polished wheels, Power window, Power lock and more.</p><p><br />SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed - Please contact us for more details. </p><p><br />Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p><p> </p><p><br />SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed - Please contact us for more details. </p><p><br />Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.</p><p><br />Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p><p><br />** See dealer for details.</p><p>*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. </p>

2009 Ford Mustang

252,348 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Ford Mustang

2dr Conv GT

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford Mustang

2dr Conv GT

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1717509567
  2. 1717509568
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
252,348KM
VIN 1ZVHT85H095102922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 252,348 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: 2009 Mustang, GT, 4.6L v8, Black, 5-speed manual, Leather interior, GT-Appearance package, Heated seats, 18 inch polished wheels, Power window, Power lock and more.


SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed - Please contact us for more details. 


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

 


SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed - Please contact us for more details. 


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brant County Ford

Used 2020 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4WD for sale in Brantford, ON
2020 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4WD 96,012 KM $22,499 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Rio for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Kia Rio 53,854 KM $13,493 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Escape Titanium AWD for sale in Brantford, ON
2022 Ford Escape Titanium AWD 67,845 KM $28,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brant County Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2009 Ford Mustang