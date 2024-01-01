$12,999+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford Mustang
2dr Conv GT
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
Certified
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 252,348 KM
Vehicle Description
KEY FEATURES: 2009 Mustang, GT, 4.6L v8, Black, 5-speed manual, Leather interior, GT-Appearance package, Heated seats, 18 inch polished wheels, Power window, Power lock and more.
SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed - Please contact us for more details.
Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle. Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.
+ taxes & licensing
