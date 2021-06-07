2009 Ford Ranger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,999 + taxes & licensing 2 5 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7236632

7236632 VIN: 1FTYR44E29PA27064

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 250,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Convenience Power Outlet Temporary spare tire

