Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Ford Ranger

250,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2009 Ford Ranger

2009 Ford Ranger

XL

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford Ranger

XL

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

250,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7236632
  • VIN: 1FTYR44E29PA27064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 250,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED

Very clean Ranger. NO ACCIDENTS, very well maintained with recent tires, brakes and a full tune up, New battery and Alt as well. Clutch was done 6 months ago. No issues at all. Runs really well, super strong truck. All highway kms. Never worked. Just a solid reliable truck. Don't let the milage fool you. It has been very well looked after. In our Brantford location...

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2009 Pontiac G3 SE
 140,000 KM
$4,599 + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Pathfind...
 90,000 MI
$7,999 + tax & lic
2007 Nissan Altima S
 165,000 KM
$4,299 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory