2009 GMC C6500
DUMP TRUCK
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Dump Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 250,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
