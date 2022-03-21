Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 GMC C6500

250,000 KM

Details Description

$44,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,800

+ taxes & licensing

J.Domotor Enterprises

519-755-0400

Contact Seller
2009 GMC C6500

2009 GMC C6500

DUMP TRUCK

Watch This Vehicle

2009 GMC C6500

DUMP TRUCK

Location

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

  1. 1654721126
  2. 1654721126
  3. 1654721126
  4. 1654721126
  5. 1654721126
  6. 1654721126
  7. 1654720333
  8. 1654721164
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$44,800

+ taxes & licensing

250,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8681663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Dump Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 250,000 KM

Vehicle Description

extremely clean C 6500 series GMC diesel dump truck, featuring automatic transmission and hydraulic brakes. 12.5 foot landscape Dell dump box. 250,000. had a brand new engine installed just recently.  33,000 lb GVWR. 13000 front. 20,000 rear 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From J.Domotor Enterprises

2008 RAM 4500 Dump t...
 212,000 KM
$38,800 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 4500 Dump t...
 141,000 KM
$52,800 + tax & lic
2007 Ford F-650 Auto...
 78,000 KM
$42,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email J.Domotor Enterprises

J.Domotor Enterprises

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

519-755-XXXX

(click to show)

519-755-0400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory