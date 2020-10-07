Menu
2009 Honda Civic

167,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,424

+ tax & licensing
$7,424

+ taxes & licensing

Route 24 Auto

519-732-7478

2009 Honda Civic

2009 Honda Civic

EX-L Coupe 5-Speed MT

2009 Honda Civic

EX-L Coupe 5-Speed MT

Location

Route 24 Auto

534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-732-7478

$7,424

+ taxes & licensing

167,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6149490
  • Stock #: H005780
  • VIN: 2HGFG11039H005780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # H005780
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Honda Civic EX-L Coupe. Features Magna-flow exhaust, AEM cold air intake, Manual transmission, Sunroof, Height Adjustable Driver Seat, Cruise Control, Heated Front Leather Seats, Tilt& Telescopic Steering Column, Heated Side Mirrors, Air Conditioning, Factory subwoofer, CD changer, Premium audio, Very clean and fuel efficient car, Extremely fun to drive!!!

Welcome to your best automotive shopping experience. 

 

Having well over 20 years of experience in the Automotive Retail Industry, Route 24 Auto provides the very best product quality possible when it comes to Used Vehicles. We carefully select the vehicles in our inventory when purchasing and developed safeguards to weed out problem vehicles. Once in our possession, we use the very best mechanics to recondition our inventory to their highest standards. We stand behind the products we sell. Route 24 Auto takes pride in offering a broad range of financing options to service all credit situations, including bankruptcy and consumer proposal. Our partners allow us the ability to accept all income sources including ODSP, CTB, Pension, Self Employed & Cash Income...Our mandate is to acquire financing for our customers at the very lowest possible rate and the best possible terms to rebuild their credit worthiness. It all starts with our  No-Obligation Pre-Approval with a lender and a vehicle that best meets your needs, and fits your monthly budget. 

 

 

Click on the link below and Get Pre-Approved today!

 

https://route24auto.ca/financing

 

Please call or text us at 519-732-7478 for complete details.

 

Brantford Car Loans, Brant Car Loans, Cambridge Car Loans, Hamilton Car Loans, Woodstock Car Loans, Simcoe Car Loans, Brantford Auto Financing, Brant Auto Financing, Cambridge Auto Financing, Woodstock Auto Financing, Simcoe Auto Financing, Brantford Used Cars, Brant Used Cars, Cambridge Used Cars, Hamilton Used Cars, Woodstock Used Cars, Simcoe Used Cars., Cheap Cars.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Route 24 Auto

Route 24 Auto

534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

