$2,999+ tax & licensing
2009 Hyundai Accent
3dr HB Auto GL
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 220,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Looking for a reliable and affordable used car? Look no further than this 2009 Hyundai Accent 3dr HB Auto GL at Right Choice Auto! This stylish coupe is finished in a sleek gray exterior with a charcoal interior, perfect for those who want a little something extra. With its 1.6L 4-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive, you can be sure this Accent will get you where you need to go with ease.
This vehicle is packed with features that make everyday driving enjoyable. The bucket seats provide comfort and support, while the CD player lets you enjoy your favorite tunes. Safety is paramount with driver and passenger airbags, and the rear window defroster keeps you safe and comfortable during the colder months. The tilt steering wheel allows you to customize your driving position for a more comfortable experience.
This 2009 Hyundai Accent 3dr HB Auto GL has approximately 220,000km on the odometer. This well-maintained vehicle is ready for its next owner!
Sizzle Features:
- Sleek and Stylish Coupe: This Accent is sure to turn heads with its sporty coupe design.
- Comfortable and Supportive Bucket Seats: Enjoy the added comfort and support of bucket seats for those long drives.
- Enjoy Your Tunes with the CD Player: Blast your favorite tunes while you cruise.
- Stay Safe with Airbags: Driver and passenger airbags provide extra protection in case of an accident.
- Effortless Steering: The Tilt Steering Wheel allows you to find the perfect driving position for maximum comfort.
Vehicle Features
