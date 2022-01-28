Menu
2009 Hyundai Accent

247,000 KM

$2,495

+ tax & licensing
$2,495

+ taxes & licensing

Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

2009 Hyundai Accent

2009 Hyundai Accent

Man L *Clean Carfax* Certified

2009 Hyundai Accent

Man L *Clean Carfax* Certified

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$2,495

+ taxes & licensing

247,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8173027
  • VIN: KMHCN35CX9U143896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 247,000 KM

Vehicle Description

COVID-19 UPDATE: OPEN FOR BUSINESS! No Appointment needed for test drives. Open 9am-5pm Mon - Fri and 9am-3pm Sat. 519-759-7196.

 

Financing Available! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. Most income types accepted! $0 DOWN OAC. IN-HOUSE Financing also available - contact us for more details.

 

CERTIFIED!!!!! Clean Carfax!

Five Star Auto also has its own safety inspection station with an on site ‘Class A’ mechanic. Our service department puts each vehicle through a 50-point inspection above Ministry of Transportation (M.T.O.) standards.

At Five Star Auto we provide a comfortable and casual atmosphere without high pressure sales staff. We don’t just sell cars, we help people buy them. Come visit us at 177 Clarence Street in Brantford, ON and let us present to you quality products and services at a fair price.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
CD Player

Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

