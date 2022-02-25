Menu
2009 Hyundai Elantra

172,242 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brantford Hyundai

519-751-2171

Location

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-751-2171

172,242KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8298030
  • Stock #: 21999R
  • VIN: KMHDU45D79U726366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,242 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2009 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Brantford.

This sedan has 172,242 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html



Please note that our Brantford Hyundai key policy includes a minimum of 1 vehicle key. We will try our very best to accommodate you with a second key however it may depend on what the previous owner has given us.

Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

