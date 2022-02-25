$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Hyundai Elantra
172,242KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8298030
- Stock #: 21999R
- VIN: KMHDU45D79U726366
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 172,242 KM
Vehicle Description
This sedan has 172,242 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html
Please note that our Brantford Hyundai key policy includes a minimum of 1 vehicle key. We will try our very best to accommodate you with a second key however it may depend on what the previous owner has given us.
Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o
Back to Top
More inventory From Brantford Hyundai
