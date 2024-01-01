Menu
2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring

182,000 KM

Details Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring

TOURING

2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring

TOURING

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
182,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHDB85E09U045178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-XXXX

519-759-7196

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring