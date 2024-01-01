$5,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring
TOURING
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
182,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHDB85E09U045178
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 182,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring