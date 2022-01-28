$7,499+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
2009 Hyundai Genesis
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,499
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8262183
- VIN: KMHGC46E79U036883
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Super clean car. Fully fully loaded with heated leather seats, sunroof, keyless entry and so much more. This car drives like NEW. Solid car, very clean and well looked after. Pride of ownership shows with this one. ALL HWY kms. Dealer serviced, with recent tires, brakes and just tuned up as well. Priced to sell with warranty included !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.