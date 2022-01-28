Menu
Account
2009 Hyundai Genesis

200,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE

Location

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

200,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8262183
  • VIN: KMHGC46E79U036883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Super clean car. Fully fully loaded with heated leather seats, sunroof, keyless entry and so much more. This car drives like NEW. Solid car, very clean and well looked after. Pride of ownership shows with this one. ALL HWY kms. Dealer serviced, with recent tires, brakes and just tuned up as well. Priced to sell with warranty included !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

