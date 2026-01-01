Menu
All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.

Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV thats ready for your next adventure? Check out this well-maintained 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS, available now at Five Star Auto! This stylish SUV, painted in a striking green, offers comfortable seating with its beige interior. With a dependable 6-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, its designed to provide a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. Perfect for families, road trips, or simply navigating the city, this Santa Fe is ready to hit the road.

This Santa Fe has 270,000km on the odometer, showcasing its proven reliability and durability. It's a front-wheel-drive SUV, meaning its great for city driving and provides good fuel economy. With its versatile SUV/Crossover body style and four doors, this vehicle offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo.

Here are a few of the Santa Fes highlights:

Powerful Performance: The robust 6-cylinder engine delivers ample power for both city commutes and highway cruising.
Comfortable Interior: Sink into the comfortable beige interior and enjoy the ride.
Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.
Spacious Design: With its SUV body style, youll have plenty of space for passengers, groceries, and gear.
Reliable Performance: The Santa Fe is known for its reliability and durability, making it a great choice for your everyday needs.

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

270,000 KM

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS

13495049

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
270,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 5NMSG13E69H236327

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 270,000 KM

All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.

Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that's ready for your next adventure? Check out this well-maintained 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS, available now at Five Star Auto! This stylish SUV, painted in a striking green, offers comfortable seating with its beige interior. With a dependable 6-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, it's designed to provide a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. Perfect for families, road trips, or simply navigating the city, this Santa Fe is ready to hit the road.

This Santa Fe has 270,000km on the odometer, showcasing its proven reliability and durability. It’s a front-wheel-drive SUV, meaning it's great for city driving and provides good fuel economy. With its versatile SUV/Crossover body style and four doors, this vehicle offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo.

Here are a few of the Santa Fe's highlights:

  • Powerful Performance: The robust 6-cylinder engine delivers ample power for both city commutes and highway cruising.
  • Comfortable Interior: Sink into the comfortable beige interior and enjoy the ride.
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.
  • Spacious Design: With its SUV body style, you'll have plenty of space for passengers, groceries, and gear.
  • Reliable Performance: The Santa Fe is known for its reliability and durability, making it a great choice for your everyday needs.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe