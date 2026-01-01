$3,995+ taxes & licensing
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe
GLS
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
$3,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 270,000 KM
Vehicle Description
All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that's ready for your next adventure? Check out this well-maintained 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS, available now at Five Star Auto! This stylish SUV, painted in a striking green, offers comfortable seating with its beige interior. With a dependable 6-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, it's designed to provide a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. Perfect for families, road trips, or simply navigating the city, this Santa Fe is ready to hit the road.
This Santa Fe has 270,000km on the odometer, showcasing its proven reliability and durability. It’s a front-wheel-drive SUV, meaning it's great for city driving and provides good fuel economy. With its versatile SUV/Crossover body style and four doors, this vehicle offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
Here are a few of the Santa Fe's highlights:
- Powerful Performance: The robust 6-cylinder engine delivers ample power for both city commutes and highway cruising.
- Comfortable Interior: Sink into the comfortable beige interior and enjoy the ride.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.
- Spacious Design: With its SUV body style, you'll have plenty of space for passengers, groceries, and gear.
- Reliable Performance: The Santa Fe is known for its reliability and durability, making it a great choice for your everyday needs.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
519-759-7196