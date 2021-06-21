2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!
SUPER CLEAN Sanat FE ALL WHEEL DRIVE !!! only 135000KMS !!! Like NEW. VEry well maintained and clean car. Fully loaded as well. Recent tires, brakes, tune up and much more. Timing belt and waterpum just done as well. !! REady to go anywhere !! Just a great solid SUV !! Located in our Brantford location.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2