2009 Hyundai Veracruz
AWD 4dr Limited
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- VIN: KM8NU73C89U081971
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!!
Super clean, 7 PASSENGER, DVD, player, heated leater seats, huge sunroof and so much more. NO ACCIDENTS, dealer serviced with recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. No issues, just drives great. Has always been looked after and it shows. Very nice SUV !!!'
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun/Moonroof
