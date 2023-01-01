Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Hyundai Veracruz

190,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2009 Hyundai Veracruz

2009 Hyundai Veracruz

AWD 4dr Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Hyundai Veracruz

AWD 4dr Limited

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1686846783
  2. 1686846786
  3. 1686846788
  4. 1686846790
  5. 1686846793
  6. 1686846795
  7. 1686846797
  8. 1686846799
  9. 1686846801
  10. 1686846803
  11. 1686846806
  12. 1686846808
  13. 1686846810
  14. 1686846812
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10069269
  • VIN: KM8NU73C89U081971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!!

Super clean, 7 PASSENGER, DVD, player, heated leater seats, huge sunroof and so much more. NO ACCIDENTS, dealer serviced with recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. No issues, just drives great. Has always been looked after and it shows. Very nice SUV !!!'

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 165,000 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Tucson ...
 190,000 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 195,000 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory