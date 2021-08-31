Menu
2009 International 7500

33,000 KM

$38,800

+ tax & licensing
$38,800

+ taxes & licensing

J. Domotor Enterprises

905-308-2384

2009 International 7500

2009 International 7500

CAB AND CHASSIS- ONLY 33000KM

2009 International 7500

CAB AND CHASSIS- ONLY 33000KM

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$38,800

+ taxes & licensing

33,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8028718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Cab And Chassis
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 33,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Yes- Only 33000KM and 2685 Hours. This 2009 International 7500 SBA 6x4 is in spectacular condition inside and out. Look at the photos close. Truck is about as heavily rated as a Tandem gets with a GVWR or 66000 lbs (20000 lbs Front + 23000 lbs Rears). 9.3L I6 Diesel with Allison Automatic Transmission. Air Conditioning and Cruise. Power Windows and Locks.  This Cab & Chassis is ready for whatever you would like to put on it- Dump Truck, Bucket Truck, Water Truck, Fuel Truck, Van Body, Flatbed, Tilt-Load, etc. Wheelbase is 535 inches and the Frame Measures 221 inches from the back of the cab to the end of the frame. We have two (2) of these identical trucks available- the second unit has only 41000KM and can be sold as a pair or individually. Will be sold confidently Certified with Fresh MTO Yellow Sticker and E-test. Clean bill of health from the International dealer with No Lights on the dash.  These trucks run and drive amazing! No extra fees, plus HST and plates only.

Jeff Stewart- 9053082384 (cell/text)
Joe Domotor- 5197550400 (cell/text)

We do have Financing Programs Available OAC and would be happy further discuss those options over the Phone, Text or Email.

Email- jdomotor@live.ca
Website- www.jdomotor.ca

Please be Mindful that we are a Two (2) Man Crew and function off Appointment Only.

You must Call, Text or Message prior to coming out. Phone Numbers are listed but Facebook sometimes Hides them.

Please Refrain from the 'Is This Available' Auto-Message. Listings are taken down as soon as they are sold.

1-430 Hardy Rd, Brantford, Ontario, Canada

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

J. Domotor Enterprises

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

