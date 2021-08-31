Menu
2009 International 7600 SBA WORKSTAR T/A

0 KM

Details Description

$34,800

+ tax & licensing
$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

J. Domotor Enterprises

905-308-2384

2009 International 7600 SBA WORKSTAR T/A

2009 International 7600 SBA WORKSTAR T/A

Municipal sander

2009 International 7600 SBA WORKSTAR T/A

Municipal sander

Location

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $1,500

$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7761237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Cab And Chassis
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

extremely low kilometers. International work star ,tandem axle, 66,000 pound GVWR municipal sander truck two available identical one has 30,000 km the other one has 40,000 km runs and operates perfectly. Front and rear PTO. Powerful six cylinder diesel with Allison automatic transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

