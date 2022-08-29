2009 Jeep Compass

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,499 + taxes & licensing 1 2 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9034168

9034168 VIN: 1J4FF47B49D240157

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Sun/Moonroof

