2009 Jeep Compass

120,000 KM

Details

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2009 Jeep Compass

2009 Jeep Compass

4WD 4dr Rocky Mountain

2009 Jeep Compass

4WD 4dr Rocky Mountain

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

120,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9034168
  • VIN: 1J4FF47B49D240157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

SUPER clean !!! ONLY 120000kms !!! RUST Proofed YEARLY !! 1 owner, no accidents. FULLY loaded with keyless entry, power package , heated seats.. VERY VERY well maintained unit. NEW tires, brakes , just tuned up as well. Ready to go anywhere. ALL WHEEL DRIVE unit as well. Just in fantastic shape. 2 year warranty as well. 750 per claim .

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Sun/Moonroof

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

