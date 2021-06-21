Menu
2009 Jeep Patriot

170,000 KM

$4,299

+ tax & licensing
$4,299

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2009 Jeep Patriot

2009 Jeep Patriot

2009 Jeep Patriot

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,299

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7408145
  VIN: 1J4FF28B39D212031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY !!

Very clean 4X4 Patriot. Sport model with keyless entry and sun roof !! Super clean. Very well maintained with recent tires, brakes and full tune up etc. Needs nothing at all. Just a great running SUV ready to go anywhere !! Just a joy to drive !! Located in our Brantford location !

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

