Looking for a sleek and reliable sedan that can handle any weather condition? Look no further than this 2009 Lexus IS 250 AWD, available now at Right Choice Auto! This stylish black beauty features a luxurious black interior and a powerful 2.5L engine, providing a smooth and exhilarating ride. With its all-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate through snow, rain, or any other road condition.

This IS 250 has been meticulously maintained and has 175,000 km on the odometer. Its sleek design and sporty handling make it a head-turner on the road, while its comfortable and spacious interior offers a premium driving experience.

Here are five features that will make this Lexus stand out:

All-Wheel Drive: Experience unparalleled traction and control in any weather condition.
Luxurious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable and stylish cabin with premium materials and amenities.
Powerful 2.5L Engine: Experience a smooth and exhilarating ride with responsive acceleration.
Sleek and Sporty Design: Turn heads with the iconic Lexus IS design.
Reliable and Well-Maintained: This Lexus has been meticulously cared for and is ready for many miles to come.

Visit Right Choice Auto today to see this exceptional Lexus IS 250 in person. You wont be disappointed!

2009 Lexus IS 250

175,000 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
2009 Lexus IS 250

AWD

12469857

2009 Lexus IS 250

AWD

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
175,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTHCK262992029010

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

