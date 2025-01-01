$10,999+ tax & licensing
2009 Lexus IS 250
AWD
2009 Lexus IS 250
AWD
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a sleek and reliable sedan that can handle any weather condition? Look no further than this 2009 Lexus IS 250 AWD, available now at Right Choice Auto! This stylish black beauty features a luxurious black interior and a powerful 2.5L engine, providing a smooth and exhilarating ride. With its all-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate through snow, rain, or any other road condition.
This IS 250 has been meticulously maintained and has 175,000 km on the odometer. Its sleek design and sporty handling make it a head-turner on the road, while its comfortable and spacious interior offers a premium driving experience.
Here are five features that will make this Lexus stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Experience unparalleled traction and control in any weather condition.
- Luxurious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable and stylish cabin with premium materials and amenities.
- Powerful 2.5L Engine: Experience a smooth and exhilarating ride with responsive acceleration.
- Sleek and Sporty Design: Turn heads with the iconic Lexus IS design.
- Reliable and Well-Maintained: This Lexus has been meticulously cared for and is ready for many miles to come.
Visit Right Choice Auto today to see this exceptional Lexus IS 250 in person. You won't be disappointed!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797