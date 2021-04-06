2009 Lexus SC 430

$49,888 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 3 0 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6859833

6859833 Stock #: P6502

P6502 VIN: JTHFN45YX99020779

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Starfire Pearl

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # P6502

Mileage 30,302 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Additional Features Backup Sensor Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.