Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Nissan Sentra

130,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2009 Nissan Sentra

2009 Nissan Sentra

2.0 Fe+

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Nissan Sentra

2.0 Fe+

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

130,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7807662
  • VIN: 3N1AB61E99L660441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!

Very clean Sentra. Fully loaded model. Very well maintained with recent tires, brakes and full tune up. ONLY 130000KMS. Drives like a new car !! VEry well looked after and it shows. Just a great reliable car. Ready to go anywhere !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Engine Immobilizer
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2009 Chevrolet Silve...
 200,000 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2010 Cadillac Escalade
 240,000 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2004 Hummer H2
 209,000 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory