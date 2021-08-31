2009 Nissan Sentra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999 + taxes & licensing 1 3 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7807662

7807662 VIN: 3N1AB61E99L660441

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Engine Immobilizer Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Mechanical Temporary spare tire Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.