2009 Nissan Versa

90,000 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2009 Nissan Versa

2009 Nissan Versa

1.8 SL FE+

2009 Nissan Versa

1.8 SL FE+

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

90,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7741593
  VIN: 3N1BC13E09L474641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANY INCLUDED !!

Like NEW, 1 OWNER car, fully loaded with sunroof as well. Runs and drives like a new car. Very well maintained, dealer serviced at Nissan. Recent tires, brakes and tune up. Ready to go anywhere. Just a great well maintained car. Backed by a 2 year warranty at no cost to you. 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

