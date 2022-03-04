2009 Nissan Versa

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8457969

8457969 VIN: 3N1BC13EX9L431865

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.