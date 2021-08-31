Menu
2009 Pontiac G3

95,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,599

+ tax & licensing
$4,599

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2009 Pontiac G3

2009 Pontiac G3

SE

2009 Pontiac G3

SE

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,599

+ taxes & licensing

95,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7869831
  • VIN: 3G2TX55E09L128799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!!

LIKE NEW only 95000kms. Very well maintained car. 2 sets of wheels and tires. Just had front and rear brakes done. Water pump done and full tune up. Car runs perfectly. No issues at all. Great car, cheap to maintain. Ready to go !!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Sun/Moonroof

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

