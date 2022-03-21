$CALL+ tax & licensing
Brantford Hyundai
519-751-2171
2009 Pontiac Torrent
Location
463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
250,543KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8820314
- Stock #: 22449R
- VIN: 2CKDL43F296227042
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 250,543 KM
Vehicle Description
This SUV has 250,543 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 3.4L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html
Please note that our Brantford Hyundai key policy includes a minimum of 1 vehicle key. We will try our very best to accommodate you with a second key however it may depend on what the previous owner has given us.
Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
