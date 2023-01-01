2009 Pontiac Vibe

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 6 , 8 0 5 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10631013

10631013 VIN: 5y2sm67029z416985

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 206,805 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Wheel Covers Equalizer Telematics Navigation from Telematics Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.