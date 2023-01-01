$6,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Five Star Auto
519-759-7196
2009 Pontiac Vibe
2009 Pontiac Vibe
4DR WGN AWD
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
206,805KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10631013
- VIN: 5y2sm67029z416985
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 206,805 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Five Star Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1