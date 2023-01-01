Menu
2009 Pontiac Vibe

206,805 KM

Details Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

4DR WGN AWD

Location

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

206,805KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10631013
  • VIN: 5y2sm67029z416985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 206,805 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

