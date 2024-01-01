$9,995+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Camry
4DR SDN HYBRID
Location
Auto Step
446 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
647-819-1717
Certified
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Toyota Camry Hybrid 2009
· Fully certified with experienced mechanic
· Verified Carfax
· One Owner
· Only 168000km
· All services have been done at Toyota
· No accident History
· Financing is available
· Warranty is available for engine, transmission and powertrain
Options:
· Air Conditioning
· Alloy Wheels
· Cruise Control
· Heated Seats
· Keyless Entry
· Leather/Synthetic Leather Seats
· Navigation System
· Power Seats
· Power Windows
· Sunroof / Moonroof
· Price $9990+HST+plates
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Warranty
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Step
Email Auto Step
Call Dealer
647-819-XXXX(click to show)
