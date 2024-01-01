2009 Toyota Camry

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%;>Toyota Camry Hybrid 2009</span></strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>      </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%;>Fully certified with experienced mechanic</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>      </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%;>Verified Carfax</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>      </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%;>One Owner</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>      </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%;>Only 168000km</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>      </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%;>All services have been done at Toyota</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>      </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%;>No accident History</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>      </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%;>Financing is available </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>      </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%;>Warranty is available for engine, transmission and powertrain</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%;>Options:</span></strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo2;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>      </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%;>Air Conditioning</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo2;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>      </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%;>Air Conditioning</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo2;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>      </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%;>Alloy Wheels</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo2;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>      </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%;>Cruise Control</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo2;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>      </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%;>Heated Seats</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo2;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>      </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%;>Keyless Entry</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo2;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>      </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%;>Leather/Synthetic Leather Seats</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo2;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>      </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%;>Navigation System</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo2;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>      </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%;>Power Seats</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo2;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>      </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%;>Power Windows</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo2;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>      </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%;>Sunroof / Moonroof</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo2;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>      </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%;>Price $9990+HST+plates</span></p>

2009 Toyota Camry

168,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Toyota Camry

4DR SDN HYBRID

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Toyota Camry

4DR SDN HYBRID

Location

Auto Step

446 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

647-819-1717

  1. 1718505810
  2. 1718505810
  3. 1718505810
  4. 1718505810
  5. 1718505810
  6. 1718505810
  7. 1718505810
  8. 1718505810
  9. 1718505810
  10. 1718505810
  11. 1718505810
  12. 1718505810
  13. 1718505810
  14. 1718505810
  15. 1718505809
  16. 1718505810
  17. 1718505810
  18. 1718505810
  19. 1718505810
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
168,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1BB46K79U108216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Toyota Camry Hybrid 2009

·      Fully certified with experienced mechanic

·      Verified Carfax

·      One Owner

·      Only 168000km

·      All services have been done at Toyota

·      No accident History

·      Financing is available

·      Warranty is available for engine, transmission and powertrain

Options:

·      Air Conditioning

·      Air Conditioning

·      Alloy Wheels

·      Cruise Control

·      Heated Seats

·      Keyless Entry

·      Leather/Synthetic Leather Seats

·      Navigation System

·      Power Seats

·      Power Windows

·      Sunroof / Moonroof

·      Price $9990+HST+plates

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Step

Used 2009 Toyota Camry 4DR SDN HYBRID for sale in Brantford, ON
2009 Toyota Camry 4DR SDN HYBRID 168,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota Highlander 4WD 4dr Limited for sale in Brantford, ON
2011 Toyota Highlander 4WD 4dr Limited 211,000 KM $14,495 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Acura ILX 4dr Sdn Tech Pkg for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Acura ILX 4dr Sdn Tech Pkg 214,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Step

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Step

Auto Step

Auto Step

446 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

647-819-XXXX

(click to show)

647-819-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Step

647-819-1717

Contact Seller
2009 Toyota Camry