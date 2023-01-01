$8,999+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Corolla
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BU40E29C179015
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean Corolla. Has been rust proofed anually. Clean car, CE with convenience package. Runs liek NEW, always looked after and it shows. Ready to go, super reliable car
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
2009 Toyota Corolla