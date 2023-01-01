Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Super clean Corolla. Has been rust proofed anually. Clean car, CE with convenience package. Runs liek NEW, always looked after and it shows. Ready to go, super reliable car</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p>

2009 Toyota Corolla

165,000 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BU40E29C179015

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean Corolla. Has been rust proofed anually. Clean car, CE with convenience package. Runs liek NEW, always looked after and it shows. Ready to go, super reliable car

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Mirrors

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

CD Player

Brantford

