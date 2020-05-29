Menu
2009 Toyota Corolla

2009 Toyota Corolla

2009 Toyota Corolla

  • 374,111KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5090342
  • Stock #: 19761
  • VIN: 2T1BU40E79C005456
Exterior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
New Arrival! This 2009 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Brantford.

This sedan has 374,111 kms. It's beige in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html




Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

