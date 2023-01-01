Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Toyota Corolla

200,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2009 Toyota Corolla

2009 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn Auto S

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn Auto S

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

200,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9497359
  • VIN: 2T1BU40E39C013408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean Corolla. 1 Owner car, NO ACCIDENTS  Deaer serviced car with a great service history. Toyota reliability at its finest. Bullet proof car !! Fully loaded with power package, keyless entry and more. Just a great solid, well looked after reliable car. Very clean and well maintained and it shows. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up. Ready to go anywhere, Backed by a 2 year warranty, unlimited claims. 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2013 Nissan Sentra 4...
 185,000 KM
$8,499 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Edge Limited
 180,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2016 Chrysler Town &...
 0 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory