$7,450+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2009 Toyota Yaris
4DR SDN MAN
2009 Toyota Yaris
4DR SDN MAN
Location
Trip's Auto Inc.
50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3
519-752-CARS(2277)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,450
+ taxes & licensing
Used
137,500KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTDBT923691351112
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour gray mica
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 137,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Winter Tires
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Trip's Auto Inc.
2017 Kia Sportage LX 128,701 KM $15,997 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sdn CVT LE 178,000 KM $15,998 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Auto LX 161,801 KM $12,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Trip's Auto Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trip's Auto Inc.
Trip's Auto Inc
50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-752-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$7,450
+ taxes & licensing
Trip's Auto Inc.
519-752-CARS(2277)
2009 Toyota Yaris