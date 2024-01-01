Menu
2009 Toyota Yaris

137,500 KM

Details Features

$7,450

+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Yaris

4DR SDN MAN

11922419

2009 Toyota Yaris

4DR SDN MAN

Location

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

519-752-CARS(2277)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
137,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDBT923691351112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour gray mica
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Winter Tires
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trip's Auto Inc.

Trip's Auto Inc.

Trip's Auto Inc

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3
$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

Trip's Auto Inc.

519-752-CARS(2277)

2009 Toyota Yaris