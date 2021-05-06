2009 Volkswagen City Golf

+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
CERTIFIED with 2 YEAR INCLUDED !!
Very clean car, fully loaded with keyless entry and much more. Runs perfect, no issues at all. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up etc. Just a great solid car, needs nothing at all.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLEASS OF CREDIT !!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2