2009 Volkswagen City Golf

180,000 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

City

City

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7124272
  • VIN: 9BWEL41JX94008890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED with 2 YEAR INCLUDED !!

Very clean car, fully loaded with keyless entry and much more. Runs perfect, no issues at all. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up etc. Just a great solid car, needs nothing at all. 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLEASS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

