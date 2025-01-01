$10,999+ taxes & licensing
2010 Acura MDX
AWD 4dr Tech Pkg
2010 Acura MDX
AWD 4dr Tech Pkg
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, 7 PASSENGER !!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and luxurious SUV that can handle any Canadian weather? Right Choice Auto is proud to present this stunning 2010 Acura MDX AWD 4dr Tech Pkg! This beauty is ready to hit the road and offers a blend of performance, comfort, and advanced technology that’s sure to impress. With its robust 3.7L engine and all-wheel-drive capability, you'll experience confident handling whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors. This Acura MDX has a sleek blue exterior, a spacious black interior, and shows 180,000 km on the odometer.
Inside, you'll find a world of comfort and convenience. The MDX Tech Package delivers a premium driving experience. From its comfortable seating to its well-appointed interior, this SUV is designed to make every journey enjoyable. This Acura MDX is the perfect vehicle for families, road trips, or anyone who values a refined driving experience.
Here are five features that make this 2010 Acura MDX truly stand out:
- Acura's Legendary Reliability: Enjoy peace of mind knowing you're driving a vehicle built to last.
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer winter roads and enjoy superior traction in any condition.
- Tech Package: Experience a suite of advanced features, elevating your driving experience.
- Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, perfect for any adventure.
- Powerful 3.7L Engine: Experience a responsive and engaging driving experience.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-878-1797