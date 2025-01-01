Menu
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, 7 PASSENGER !!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and luxurious SUV that can handle any Canadian weather? Right Choice Auto is proud to present this stunning 2010 Acura MDX AWD 4dr Tech Pkg! This beauty is ready to hit the road and offers a blend of performance, comfort, and advanced technology that's sure to impress. With its robust 3.7L engine and all-wheel-drive capability, youll experience confident handling whether youre navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors. This Acura MDX has a sleek blue exterior, a spacious black interior, and shows 180,000 km on the odometer.

Inside, youll find a world of comfort and convenience. The MDX Tech Package delivers a premium driving experience. From its comfortable seating to its well-appointed interior, this SUV is designed to make every journey enjoyable. This Acura MDX is the perfect vehicle for families, road trips, or anyone who values a refined driving experience.

Here are five features that make this 2010 Acura MDX truly stand out:

Acuras Legendary Reliability: Enjoy peace of mind knowing youre driving a vehicle built to last.
All-Wheel Drive: Conquer winter roads and enjoy superior traction in any condition.
Tech Package: Experience a suite of advanced features, elevating your driving experience.
Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, perfect for any adventure.
Powerful 3.7L Engine: Experience a responsive and engaging driving experience.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

2010 Acura MDX

180,000 KM

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
180,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HNYD2H63AH004868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
