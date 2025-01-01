Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Cruise the streets in style with this sleek, black 2010 Acura TL with the Technology Package, available now at Right Choice Auto! This luxury sedan boasts a powerful 3.7L engine and All-Wheel Drive, ready to deliver a thrilling driving experience whether youre navigating city streets or embarking on a cross-country adventure. With its timeless design and refined interior, this Acura TL offers a comfortable and sophisticated ride for you and your passengers. This Acura TL has 200,000km on the odometer.</p><p>This Acura TL is packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. Youll appreciate the seamless integration of technology with the Tech Package, providing convenience and entertainment at your fingertips. The automatic transmission ensures smooth gear changes, while the four-door design offers easy access for everyone. This Acura TL is ready to impress.</p><p>Here are some of the standout features:</p><ul><li><strong>Precision Handling:</strong> Experience the confidence of All-Wheel Drive, providing superior grip and control in all weather conditions.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Comfort:</strong> Enjoy a refined interior with premium materials, designed to make every journey a pleasure.</li><li><strong>Powerful Performance:</strong> The 3.7L engine delivers exhilarating power and responsive acceleration.</li><li><strong>Technologically Advanced:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with the Technology Package, featuring a premium audio system and intuitive infotainment.</li><li><strong>Timeless Design:</strong> Turn heads with the Acura TLs elegant and sporty design, a true testament to automotive excellence.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2010 Acura TL

200,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Acura TL

w/Tech Pkg

Watch This Vehicle
12653379

2010 Acura TL

w/Tech Pkg

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1750193800225
  2. 1750193800773
  3. 1750193801225
  4. 1750193801671
  5. 1750193802082
  6. 1750193802511
  7. 1750193802944
  8. 1750193803380
  9. 1750193803835
  10. 1750193804255
  11. 1750193804707
  12. 1750193805143
  13. 1750193805584
  14. 1750193806035
  15. 1750193806510
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
200,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 19UUA9F58AA800998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Cruise the streets in style with this sleek, black 2010 Acura TL with the Technology Package, available now at Right Choice Auto! This luxury sedan boasts a powerful 3.7L engine and All-Wheel Drive, ready to deliver a thrilling driving experience whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a cross-country adventure. With its timeless design and refined interior, this Acura TL offers a comfortable and sophisticated ride for you and your passengers. This Acura TL has 200,000km on the odometer.

This Acura TL is packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. You'll appreciate the seamless integration of technology with the Tech Package, providing convenience and entertainment at your fingertips. The automatic transmission ensures smooth gear changes, while the four-door design offers easy access for everyone. This Acura TL is ready to impress.

Here are some of the standout features:

  • Precision Handling: Experience the confidence of All-Wheel Drive, providing superior grip and control in all weather conditions.
  • Luxurious Comfort: Enjoy a refined interior with premium materials, designed to make every journey a pleasure.
  • Powerful Performance: The 3.7L engine delivers exhilarating power and responsive acceleration.
  • Technologically Advanced: Stay connected and entertained with the Technology Package, featuring a premium audio system and intuitive infotainment.
  • Timeless Design: Turn heads with the Acura TL's elegant and sporty design, a true testament to automotive excellence.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2010 Acura TL w/Tech Pkg for sale in Brantford, ON
2010 Acura TL w/Tech Pkg 200,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Acura MDX for sale in Brantford, ON
2011 Acura MDX 210,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Escape SE for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Ford Escape SE 90,000 KM $13,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2010 Acura TL